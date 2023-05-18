Huckin’ Eh: Club Beach Nats, U24 Training Camps, PVI, and TUX Mega-Recap

So much ultimate in one episode!

It was a busy week of ultimate here for us Canadians. We have medals, universe games, upsets, and more! Join Theo and Danie as they break down all the action over the past week with insider details that you do not want to miss!

This episode is sponsored by Breakmark and Tokay Ultimate.

Huckin’ Eh: Club Beach Nats, U24 Training Camps, PVI, and TUX Mega-Recap

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo discusses how he is getting ready to be on the mic for two college national events!