Huckin’ Eh: Club Beach Nats, U24 Training Camps, PVI, and TUX Mega-Recap

So much ultimate in one episode!

May 18, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

It was a busy week of ultimate here for us Canadians. We have medals, universe games, upsets, and more! Join Theo and Danie as they break down all the action over the past week with insider details that you do not want to miss!

This episode is sponsored by Breakmark and Tokay Ultimate.

In this week's Huckin' Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo discusses how he is getting ready to be on the mic for two college national events!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

