EuroZone: EUCF Predictions!

Who will take the European crown?

September 29, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

EUCF is here! The club season has all been building to this point, with the best teams in Europe fighting it out for the title of European champion. Will we see any shock winners this time around? Which teams are in with a shot? Which pools are the ones to keep an eye on? Sean and Benjy Rees go through it all and pick their winners.

EuroZone: EUCF predictions!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Follow Eurozone on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

Bonus Content for EuroZone: EUCF Predictions! is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "EuroZone: EUCF Predictions!"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • EuroZone: EUCF Predictions!
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Deep Look: Blueprint, Dark Star, and Super Sunday News
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Mailbag: Sockeye 2024, Disc Golf v. Ultimate, NE Rankings, Seeding Winners and Losers
    Subscriber article
  • Furious George vs. Sockeye (Men’s Crossover) | 2nd Half Only
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now