EuroZone: EUCF predictions!

Who will take the European crown?
September 29, 2023 by Sean Colfer in Podcast with 0 comments
EUCF is here! The club season has all been building to this point, with the best teams in Europe fighting it out for the title of European champion. Will we see any shock winners this time around? Which teams are in with a shot? Which pools are the ones to keep an eye on? Sean and Benjy Rees go through it all and pick their winners.
