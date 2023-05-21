The (Potentially) Great Eight (Men’s)

How each men's D-III prequarterfinalist could make a push deeper into the bracket

May 21, 2023 by in Preview with 0 comments
Missouri S&T’s Brandyss Sherman-Hall at 2023 D-III Nationals. Photo: Kevin Wayner – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Making prequarters of Nationals is an achievement in and of itself. To make it to this stage means that you’re, at worst, finishing the season as a top 12 team in the country. However, making a run to semifinals is difficult, as even a win in prequarters then requires beating a rested pool winner in the quarterfinal. Every prequarter team tonight is going to bed dreaming of a magical run to the final four; let’s break down the reason each of these teams could actually make that dream a reality.

