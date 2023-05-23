DI Nationals is just around the corner!
May 23, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
It’s natties time! Danie and Theo get you ready for the upcoming college championships in this short and sweet episode! Find out who UBC and Victoria play this upcoming weekend as they both look to make a deep run into the bracket and vie for a national title!
This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate.
Huckin’ Eh: USAU D-I College Championships Preview
