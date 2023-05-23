Huckin’ Eh: USAU D-I College Championships Preview

DI Nationals is just around the corner!

It’s natties time! Danie and Theo get you ready for the upcoming college championships in this short and sweet episode! Find out who UBC and Victoria play this upcoming weekend as they both look to make a deep run into the bracket and vie for a national title!

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate.

