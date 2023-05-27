Friday Surprises at the 2023 D-1 College Championships (Men’s)

The bombshells, eye-openers, and head-scratchers from Day One

May 27, 2023 by , and in Recap with 0 comments
Carleton CUT at the 2023 D-I College Championships. Photo: Kevin Leclaire -UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

“Friday Surprise” might sound like the worst selection on a school lunch menu at the end of the week – either that or what once happened to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan after a pair of fateful wishes. But it is *also* an annual tradition at College Nationals. When the rubber meets the road on Day 1, there are always developments that would have seemed impossible before the tournament. This year, we set out to catalog the most eyebrow-raising of these in one convenient location.

Read on for the bombshells, eye-openers, and head-scratchers from Day One.

Jojah Outrun Slugs

Friday Surprises at the 2023 D-1 College Championships (Men’s) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

  2. Jake Thorne
    Jake Thorne

    Jake Thorne is a staff writer for Ultiworld with a focus on the college division. He is a graduate of Cal Poly SLO, where he played for four years. He now lives and works full-time as a solar consultant in Oakland.

  3. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Philadelphia to experience real seasons and eat soft pretzels. You can reach Alex through e-mail (rubin.alex14@gmail.com) or Twitter (@arubes14).

TAGGED: ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Friday Surprises at the 2023 D-1 College Championships (Men’s)"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Friday Surprises at the 2023 D-1 College Championships (Men’s)
    Subscriber article
  • [FP] Georgia vs. North Carolina (Men’s Pool Play)
    Video for plus subscribers
  • [FP] Tufts vs. Vermont (Women’s Pool Play)
    Video for plus subscribers
  • Showcase: Pittsburgh vs. Colorado (Men’s Pool Play)
    Video for full subscribers
    • Subscribe Now