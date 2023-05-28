Emory’s Justin Burnett Wins The 2023 Callahan Award

The Emory star becomes the first player in his school's history to win the Callahan.

Emory’s Justin Burnett was named the winner of the 2023 Callahan Award Sunday evening during the semifinal round of Nationals. He becomes the first winner in the history of the Emory Juice program, although their lineage of high caliber players is commendable for a fairly small program.

Burnett’s name has been known since he was a youth player, as a U20 US National Team selection. His 2019 YCC block playing for the Atlanta ATLiens is one of the most viral highlights in Ultiworld history. That’s no surprise for the explosive Burnett, whose feats of play have earned him a sterling reputation in the Southeast that has blossomed across the country as his level of play continued to rise. He has become an impressive defender in the AUDL playing for the Atlanta Hustle.

Burnett’s Callahan video has more then 22,000 views, the most viewed men’s video of the 2023 Callahan season. Check it out below:

Justin Burnett Callahan Video