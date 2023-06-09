EuroZone: Elite Invite Recap

Shocking results at Elite Invite!

Sean is joined by Hannah Pendlebury to talk about the Elite Invite, the shock results and what it might mean for the rest of the season.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Sean speaks to Reading and GB mixed player Becky Thompson about her season so far, winning Elite Invite and playing both with and against her twin sister.