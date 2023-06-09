EuroZone: Elite Invite Recap

Shocking results at Elite Invite!

June 9, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean is joined by Hannah Pendlebury to talk about the Elite Invite, the shock results and what it might mean for the rest of the season.

EuroZone: Elite Invite Recap

Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Sean speaks to Reading and GB mixed player Becky Thompson about her season so far, winning Elite Invite and playing both with and against her twin sister.

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer has been based in London since 2015. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about UK Ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @TheShowGame for more on UK Ultimate.

