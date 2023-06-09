Huckin’ Eh: Mixed Easterns, Disc Flicker, Previews of Fishbowl and Jazz Fest

Canadian Club is in full swing!

The club season is in full swing! Theo flies solo on this week’s episode and discusses Winnipeg provincials, Mixed Easterns, Disc Flicker and much more in the news section. He then previews both Fish Bowl and Jazzfest in the main event, which includes marquee matchups and of course, picks!

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo goes back to the memory vault to 2012 to share his favorite playing memory at Jazzfest!