Huckin’ Eh: Mixed Easterns, Disc Flicker, Previews of Fishbowl and Jazz Fest

Canadian Club is in full swing!

June 9, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The club season is in full swing! Theo flies solo on this week’s episode and discusses Winnipeg provincials, Mixed Easterns, Disc Flicker and much more in the news section. He then previews both Fish Bowl and Jazzfest in the main event, which includes marquee matchups and of course, picks!

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo goes back to the memory vault to 2012 to share his favorite playing memory at Jazzfest!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

