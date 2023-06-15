EuroZone: Windmill Mega Preview

Everything you need to know about Windmill 2023!

Sean is joined by his predecessor in the hot seat, Ravi Vasudevan, to talk all things Windmill! They discuss each division, who’s looking good to win the title and make predictions, as well as chat about some of the storylines from the European beach club championships this past weekend.

