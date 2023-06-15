Huckin’ Eh: MGM, Touring Tune Up, Tourney Recaps

Tourneys, tourneys, more tourneys!

June 15, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

On another solo episode, Theo breaks down all the tournament action (Fishbowl, Disc Flicker, Jazz Fest) that happened this past weekend. Find out all the happenings across the country including new team names, Ultimate Canada news and round robin madness. Get ready for this weekend with mini previews of Touring Tune Up and MGM!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo shares his fun experience picking up with the Rumblejacks at Jazzfest!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

