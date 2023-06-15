Tourneys, tourneys, more tourneys!
June 15, 2023 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
On another solo episode, Theo breaks down all the tournament action (Fishbowl, Disc Flicker, Jazz Fest) that happened this past weekend. Find out all the happenings across the country including new team names, Ultimate Canada news and round robin madness. Get ready for this weekend with mini previews of Touring Tune Up and MGM!
Huckin’ Eh: MGM, Touring Tune up, Tourney Recaps
