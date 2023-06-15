Huckin’ Eh: MGM, Touring Tune Up, Tourney Recaps

Tourneys, tourneys, more tourneys!

On another solo episode, Theo breaks down all the tournament action (Fishbowl, Disc Flicker, Jazz Fest) that happened this past weekend. Find out all the happenings across the country including new team names, Ultimate Canada news and round robin madness. Get ready for this weekend with mini previews of Touring Tune Up and MGM!

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Theo shares his fun experience picking up with the Rumblejacks at Jazzfest!