EuroZone: Windmill Recap with Ian French!

Ian French stops by!

Sean is joined by EUC and EUCF-winning coach Ian French to talk all things Windmill, discuss Ian’s tiers for EUC and have a quick look ahead to London Invite this coming weekend.

Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Ian shares his thoughts on the difference between club and country coaching, as well as the common mistakes made by ultimate coaches.