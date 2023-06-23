EuroZone: Windmill Recap with Ian French!

Ian French stops by!

June 23, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean is joined by EUC and EUCF-winning coach Ian French to talk all things Windmill, discuss Ian’s tiers for EUC and have a quick look ahead to London Invite this coming weekend.

EuroZone: Windmill Recap with Ian French!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Follow Eurozone on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Ian shares his thoughts on the difference between club and country coaching, as well as the common mistakes made by ultimate coaches.

Bonus Content for EuroZone: Windmill Recap with Ian French! is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer has been based in London since 2015. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about UK Ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @TheShowGame for more on UK Ultimate.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "EuroZone: Windmill Recap with Ian French!"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • EuroZone Subscriber Bonus: Coaching insights with Ian French
    Subscriber podcast
  • EuroZone: Windmill Recap with Ian French!
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: Revamped D-I Nationals Format, PUL + WUL Power Rankings
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: HSNI Recap, Radiance Win PUL
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now