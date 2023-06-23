Ian French stops by!
June 23, 2023 by Sean Colfer in Podcast with 0 comments
Sean is joined by EUC and EUCF-winning coach Ian French to talk all things Windmill, discuss Ian’s tiers for EUC and have a quick look ahead to London Invite this coming weekend.
EuroZone: Windmill Recap with Ian French!
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Follow Eurozone on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Ian shares his thoughts on the difference between club and country coaching, as well as the common mistakes made by ultimate coaches.
Bonus Content for EuroZone: Windmill Recap with Ian French! is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!