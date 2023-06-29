Get ready for U24s!
June 29, 2023
Charlie and Keith go live in the Ultiworld Discord to preview the World Under-24 Ultimate Championships happening this coming week in Nottingham.
Deep Look: Live U24 Worlds Preview Episode
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith discuss college awards and some early season club results.
