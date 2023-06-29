Deep Look: Live U24 Worlds Preview Episode

Get ready for U24s!

Charlie and Keith go live in the Ultiworld Discord to preview the World Under-24 Ultimate Championships happening this coming week in Nottingham.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith discuss college awards and some early season club results.