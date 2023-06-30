EuroZone: London Invite Recap and WU24 Preview!

Getting ready for U24s!

June 30, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean talks to Rachel Douglas and Benjy Rees about what happened at London Invite and they talk about the upcoming World Under-24 Ultimate Championships in Nottingham: which European teams will be best, and can anyone can compete with the US? They also talk about Swiss nationals and there’s some chat about EUC.

EuroZone: London Invite recap and WU24 preview!

Don't miss EuroZone's subscriber only segment Sean and Benjy talk about the WU24 venue and then have a long chat about how they got into commentary, what it's like working at these long international events and some tips on how to get into media for anyone interested!

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer has been based in London since 2015. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about UK Ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @TheShowGame for more on UK Ultimate.

