EuroZone: London Invite recap and WU24 preview!

June 30, 2023 by Sean Colfer in Podcast with 0 comments
Sean talks to Rachel Douglas and Benjy Rees about what happened at London Invite and they talk about the upcoming World Under-24 Ultimate Championships in Nottingham: which European teams will be best, and can anyone can compete with the US? They also talk about Swiss nationals and there’s some chat about EUC.
