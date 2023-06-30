Graphic design is our passion.
June 30, 2023 by Chelsea Pockets and Fiona "Scotti" Nugent in Podcast with 0 comments
Scotti and Pockets talk about their upcoming weekend plans, Ultimate Frisbee community events, and review some of their favorite and not-so-favorite roster announcements.
Laying it Out: The Good, The Bad, and The Funny
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the P.S. Zone, Scotti and Pocket use AI to generate the perfect Ultimate Frisbee roster announcement!
Bonus Content for Laying it Out: The Good, The Bad, and The Funny is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!