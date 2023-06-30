Laying it Out: The Good, The Bad, and The Funny

Graphic design is our passion.

Scotti and Pockets talk about their upcoming weekend plans, Ultimate Frisbee community events, and review some of their favorite and not-so-favorite roster announcements.

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti and Pocket use AI to generate the perfect Ultimate Frisbee roster announcement!