June 30, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Scotti and Pockets talk about their upcoming weekend plans, Ultimate Frisbee community events, and review some of their favorite and not-so-favorite roster announcements.

Laying it Out: The Good, The Bad, and The Funny

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti and Pocket use AI to generate the perfect Ultimate Frisbee roster announcement!

