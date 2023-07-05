Better Box Score Metrics: Bow to Barbieri [AUDL Week 10, 2023]

Ty Barbieri is putting up elite numbers.

Week 10 Highlights

Alex Atkins’s stint as hottest offensive player in the league may not be completely over—he put up another top 10 performance this week—but he has company. Had the posting of Week 9’s Toronto-Montreal stats not been delayed, BBSM would have crowned Ty Barbieri as the king of Week 9. And the king of Week 10? Ty Barbieri, for a strikingly similar game against Boston, in which he again had more than 690 yards and 10 scores, and two or fewer turns. He’s been solid all year, but the recent tear now has him at third in overall EDGE per team game (Table 4).

As good as Barbieri and teammate James Lewis were in the Boston game, the Glory won, and it’s nice to see Ben Sadok—a 2021 fixture in the weekly top 10s—lighting it up again and helping keep the Glory in the playoff hunt.

Charlie Vukovic was tossing out assists all day from the D-Line to get Week 10’s D-Line player of the Week award. In the same way that some strong mid-season games have propelled Barbieri up the total-season leaderboard, strong Week 10 D-Line performances from Johnny Hoffman, Ben Jagt, Joey Wiley, and Lukas Ambrose have kept them atop the season-total list as well.

Phillip Joyce didn’t have more blocks than anyone else, but his three came in the cleanest game of the week, turnover-wise, and so he walks away with the Week 10 EDGE-B award.

For the season, Max Sheppard has now moved to the top in EDGE-per-team game, and is one of three players in the top 10 for both production (Table 4) and productivity (Table 6), joining Jordan Kerr and Ryan Osgar.

The EDGE, D-Line EDGE, and EDGE-B leaderboards from Week 10 are below.