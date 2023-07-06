Deep Look: Live U24 Worlds Mid-Week Recap Episode

Check in with U24s!

July 6, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith go live in the Ultiworld Discord again to check in on Day 4 of the U24 World Championships to talk through all the action and preview the bracket.

Deep Look: Live U24 Worlds Mid-Week Recap Episode

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: Live U24 Worlds Mid-Week Recap Episode"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: U24 Quarters Recap, Semis Preview
    Subscriber podcast
  • 2023 Men’s D-I College Awards: Snubs & Superlatives
    Subscriber article
  • 2023 Women’s D-I College Awards: Snubs & Superlatives
    Subscriber article
  • Great Britain vs. Belgium (Open Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now