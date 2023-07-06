Deep Look: Live U24 Worlds Mid-Week Recap Episode

Check in with U24s!

Charlie and Keith go live in the Ultiworld Discord again to check in on Day 4 of the U24 World Championships to talk through all the action and preview the bracket.

