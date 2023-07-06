Huckin’ Eh: U24 Check-In, Previews of PEC-West, Heavyweights, BC and Quebec Regionals

Regionals gets started this weekend!

We’re in the thick of summer ultimate and Theo is ready to give you all the info you need on this solo audio-only episode. Get a look in on the ongoing U24 World Championships, while also finding out about what Canadian teams are heading down south for some sanctioned tournament action. Lastly, find out who is going to BC (open/juniors) and Quebec regionals this weekend and which teams Theo has booking their tickets to the big dance!

Huckin’ Eh: U24 Check-In, Previews of PEC-West, Heavyweights, BC and Quebec Regionals

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.