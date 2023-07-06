Huckin’ Eh: U24 Check-In, Previews of PEC-West, Heavyweights, BC and Quebec Regionals

Regionals gets started this weekend!

July 6, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

We’re in the thick of summer ultimate and Theo is ready to give you all the info you need on this solo audio-only episode. Get a look in on the ongoing U24 World Championships, while also finding out about what Canadian teams are heading down south for some sanctioned tournament action. Lastly, find out who is going to BC (open/juniors) and Quebec regionals this weekend and which teams Theo has booking their tickets to the big dance!

Huckin’ Eh: U24 Check-In, Previews of PEC-West, Heavyweights, BC and Quebec Regionals

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

TAGGED: , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: U24 Check-In, Previews of PEC-West, Heavyweights, BC and Quebec Regionals"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: U24 Quarters Recap, Semis Preview
    Subscriber podcast
  • 2023 Men’s D-I College Awards: Snubs & Superlatives
    Subscriber article
  • 2023 Women’s D-I College Awards: Snubs & Superlatives
    Subscriber article
  • Great Britain vs. Belgium (Open Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now