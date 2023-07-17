EuroZone: A Big EUC Preview

Who could be the European Champions?

July 17, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean talks with Lorcán Murray, giving a recap of U24s and preview the ongoing European Ultimate Championships in Lorcán’s beloved Limerick. They talk about all three divisions and the teams that you need to be paying attention to.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Follow Eurozone on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

