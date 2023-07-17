EuroZone: A Big EUC Preview

Who could be the European Champions?
July 17, 2023 by Sean Colfer in Podcast with 0 comments
Sean talks with Lorcán Murray, giving a recap of U24s and preview the ongoing European Ultimate Championships in Lorcán’s beloved Limerick. They talk about all three divisions and the teams that you need to be paying attention to.
