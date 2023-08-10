Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Mega-Preview

CUC Juniors is coming up!

Get ready for this episode of non-stop excitement as Danie and Theo dive into two different major events!

Brace yourself as they take you on an epic rollercoaster ride, recapping all the action from the US Open! But hold onto your hats, because the excitement doesn’t stop there! They’re pulling out all the stops as they unveil an exclusive preview of the highly-anticipated CUC-Juniors, set to kick-off onto the scene early next week. Get ready to have your mind blown by their captivating ponderings, intriguing predictions, and mind-boggling picks. You won’t want to miss a single second of this electrifying podcast episode!

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s Commentator’s Corner! Theo breaks down his commentating experience at US Open.