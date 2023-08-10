Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Mega-Preview

CUC Juniors is coming up!

August 10, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Get ready for this episode of non-stop excitement as Danie and Theo dive into two different major events!

Brace yourself as they take you on an epic rollercoaster ride, recapping all the action from the US Open! But hold onto your hats, because the excitement doesn’t stop there! They’re pulling out all the stops as they unveil an exclusive preview of the highly-anticipated CUC-Juniors, set to kick-off onto the scene early next week. Get ready to have your mind blown by their captivating ponderings, intriguing predictions, and mind-boggling picks. You won’t want to miss a single second of this electrifying podcast episode!

Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Mega-Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s Commentator’s Corner! Theo breaks down his commentating experience at US Open.

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Mega-Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

TAGGED: , , , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Mega-Preview"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • EuroZone Subscriber Bonus: EUC Winners Roundtable
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Mega-Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Commentating at US Open
    Subscriber podcast
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Different Metrics to Measure Playoffs [AUDL Playoffs Round 1, 2023]
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter