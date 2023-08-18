Sin The Fields: Shameless Promotional Cashgrab Special Episode

Check in with Pat and Tad after a year hiatus.

Pat and Tad are back! Well, at least for one episode. Pat tells us about a new Ultiworld project, Huck and Hope, a podcast about the Rochester Dragons (a defunct AUDL franchise) and the early days of semi-professional ultimate, debuting next week! They talk about the show, play clips from the project, and hear from a special guest, Frank Sarbones.

