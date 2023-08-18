Sin The Fields: Shameless Promotional Cashgrab Special Episode

Check in with Pat and Tad after a year hiatus.

August 18, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Pat and Tad are back! Well, at least for one episode. Pat tells us about a new Ultiworld project, Huck and Hope, a podcast about the Rochester Dragons (a defunct AUDL franchise) and the early days of semi-professional ultimate, debuting next week! They talk about the show, play clips from the project, and hear from a special guest, Frank Sarbones.

You can follow Ultiworld and Sin The Fields on Spreaker. The podcast is also available on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

You can contact Pat and Tad on Twitter at @SinTheFields, by email at [email protected], or on the hotline: (302) 448-ULTI (8584)

  Tad Wissel
    Avatar

    Tad Wissel is an Ultiworld reporter.

  Patrick Stegemoeller
    Avatar

    Patrick Stegemoeller is a Senior Staff Writer for Ultiworld, co-host of the Sin The Fields podcast, and also a lawyer who lives in Brooklyn.

