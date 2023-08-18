US Open 2023: Top Men’s Players from Each Age Bracket

Few things in life are certain except death, taxes, and Josh Markette playing ultimate

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Aurora, CO – One of my takeaways from the 2023 US Open is how special it is to witness and appreciate players at all stages of the frisbee lifecycle. I saw promising young guys just starting out, former superstars in the twilight of their careers still making an impact, and players at every phase in between. I thought it would be an interesting experiment to control for a variable – such as a player’s age – when selecting all-tournament lines for US Open to shine light on a broader group. Splitting the division into age tiers allows us to recognize players regardless of the stage of their career and provides interesting insights into the present and future state of the division.

The concept of this article is to zoom in on the microclimates of player performance at US Open. I will select seven players that stood out in each 3-year age bracket. Players will be chosen based on the “eye test” from my perspective as the boots-on-the-ground reporter for the men’s division, and statistical merit as well.

Before that, let’s get to the top seven overall at the event.

All-Tournament Line