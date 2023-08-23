Huck and Hope: An American Ultimate Story

How do you explain the inexplicable? How do you make sense of the nonsensical? How do you end up with a professional ultimate frisbee franchise in Rochester, New York?

10 years ago the Rochester Dragons launched their inaugural season in the AUDL. The team’s sheer existence defying most notions of competitive and business sense. Yet for three years the often hapless franchise rode the wave of a sport and community trying to become something bigger and grander than it had ever been before. Ultiworld’s Patrick Stegemoeller and Brian Kibler look back on one of the strangest chapters in the sport’s history and discover that the key to understanding the Rochester Dragons reveals something much larger about ultimate, the AUDL, and America itself.

This 6 episode series features appearances from some of the most important figures in the sport’s past decade including Grant Lindsley, Evan Lepler, Jesse Shofner and more! Huck and Hope draws on firsthand accounts of the chaotic history of an era defined by boomtown optimism, and explores how culture, technology, and the American dream explain one of the least explicable episodes in the history of an already enigmatic sport.

