Huck and Hope: An American Ultimate Story

Check out our new podcast!

August 23, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Check out our new limited run podcast series, Huck and Hope! The first two episodes are out now, free on Youtube! The remainder of the show will be released weekly and you can access with any Ultiworld subscription in the Huck and Hope subscriber-only feed.

How do you explain the inexplicable? How do you make sense of the nonsensical? How do you end up with a professional ultimate frisbee franchise in Rochester, New York?

10 years ago the Rochester Dragons launched their inaugural season in the AUDL. The team’s sheer existence defying most notions of competitive and business sense. Yet for three years the often hapless franchise rode the wave of a sport and community trying to become something bigger and grander than it had ever been before. Ultiworld’s Patrick Stegemoeller and Brian Kibler look back on one of the strangest chapters in the sport’s history and discover that the key to understanding the Rochester Dragons reveals something much larger about ultimate, the AUDL, and America itself.

This 6 episode series features appearances from some of the most important figures in the sport’s past decade including Grant Lindsley, Evan Lepler, Jesse Shofner and more! Huck and Hope draws on firsthand accounts of the chaotic history of an era defined by boomtown optimism, and explores how culture, technology, and the American dream explain one of the least explicable episodes in the history of an already enigmatic sport.

Huck and Hope: Episode 1 – An American Ultimate Story

Huck and Hope: Episode 2 – The Fastest Growing Sport in the Nation

If you’d like to contact us about the show, you can email us at [email protected].

Become an Ultiworld subscriber today and get access to Huck and Hope as the remaining episodes are released over the coming weeks!

Bonus Content for Huck and Hope: An American Ultimate Story is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Brian Kibler
    Brian Kibler

    Brian Kibler is a podcast host for Ultiworld. He has been playing ultimate for over a decade, most recently with New York XIST. He is also a physical therapist in New York City.

  2. Patrick Stegemoeller
    Avatar

    Patrick Stegemoeller is a Senior Staff Writer for Ultiworld, co-host of the Sin The Fields podcast, and also a lawyer who lives in Brooklyn.

TAGGED: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huck and Hope: An American Ultimate Story"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Club Power Rankings [8/23/23]
    article with bonus content
  • Huck and Hope: An American Ultimate Story
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Ripe vs. Soar *sore (Masters Women’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter