Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Recap

Let's talk about CUC Juniors!

August 23, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride as we dive deep into the action-packed world of Junior Nationals! In this episode, we’ll be providing a full recap of the thrilling open and women’s divisions. Brace yourselves for blow-outs, universe games, and drama-galore! Get ready to unpack all the rivalries, controversies, and surprising plot twists that made this year’s Junior Nationals one for the history books.

Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Recap

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

It’s Commentator’s Corner! But this time with Danie! She reflects on the many games she commentated at juniors nationals and breaks down the experience.

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Recap is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Recap"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Club Power Rankings [8/23/23]
    article with bonus content
  • Huck and Hope: An American Ultimate Story
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Ripe vs. Soar *sore (Masters Women’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter