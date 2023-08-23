Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Recap

Let's talk about CUC Juniors!

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride as we dive deep into the action-packed world of Junior Nationals! In this episode, we’ll be providing a full recap of the thrilling open and women’s divisions. Brace yourselves for blow-outs, universe games, and drama-galore! Get ready to unpack all the rivalries, controversies, and surprising plot twists that made this year’s Junior Nationals one for the history books.

It’s Commentator’s Corner! But this time with Danie! She reflects on the many games she commentated at juniors nationals and breaks down the experience.