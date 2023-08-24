EuroZone: EUCR-E recap and UK Nats Chat!

Can anyone stop Clapham winning yet another UK championship?

August 24, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean is joined by Hannah Pendlebury to talk about the East mixed qualifiers for EUCR and preview the largest qualifier, UK Nationals in Nottingham. They also talk about some of the other regionals and a couple of bits of news around player and team movement.

Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Sean and Hannah discuss the front-runners for the All-Europe awards this season, and whether anyone in the chasing pack will be able to catch the favorites. They also talk about weighting EUC and EUCF, especially with a large number of players changing division between the two.

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

