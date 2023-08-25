Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Recap + CUC Feedback

Let's talk about CUC Seniors!

August 25, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Welcome to another exciting episode where we break down the thrilling and dramatic action of the senior Canadian Ultimate Championships! Strap yourselves in as we break down the intense battles that took place in the women’s, open, and mixed divisions. From jaw-dropping plays to heart-stopping moments, this recap is guaranteed to leave you on the edge of your seat!

But that’s not all! We value the input of our loyal audience, and in this episode, we take a moment to reflect on the valuable feedback we received about the tournament. We delve into the insightful comments, suggestions, and observations from our dedicated listeners.

So grab your favorite jersey, gather your fellow fans, and get ready to dive into the action and celebrate the incredible athletes who left it all on the field!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo talks about playing at CUC For the first time of 2016!

Bonus Content for Huckin' Eh: CUC Seniors Recap + CUC Feedback is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

