Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Recap + CUC Feedback

Let's talk about CUC Seniors!

Welcome to another exciting episode where we break down the thrilling and dramatic action of the senior Canadian Ultimate Championships! Strap yourselves in as we break down the intense battles that took place in the women’s, open, and mixed divisions. From jaw-dropping plays to heart-stopping moments, this recap is guaranteed to leave you on the edge of your seat!

But that’s not all! We value the input of our loyal audience, and in this episode, we take a moment to reflect on the valuable feedback we received about the tournament. We delve into the insightful comments, suggestions, and observations from our dedicated listeners.

So grab your favorite jersey, gather your fellow fans, and get ready to dive into the action and celebrate the incredible athletes who left it all on the field!

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo talks about playing at CUC For the first time of 2016!