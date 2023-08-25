Ultiworld 2023 Club Dynasty Draft

Which collection of players can win the most club titles in the next 10 years?

We mostly take in and discuss ultimate in bites. Perhaps it’s a point, a half, a game, a tournament, or a season. On rare occasions, we look at larger swaths of the game, the cloth panels that make up its tapestry. Club, in contrast to the fleeting nature of college or high school, or the scant moments of international play, offers some chance to build a legacy as a player. Do it with other players, and your team can become a dynasty.

Ultiworld publishes annual rankings of the top 25 club players in each division (as well as the D-I college players), but this time around, we’re zooming out to look at a bigger picture. Those rankings are based on who could help you win a title that season — now, we’re asking how many titles a player can win you in 10 years. Our draftees peered into the looking glass and tried to assemble a team with the most title equity in the next decade of club ultimate.