2023 Pro Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

41 games will be streamed, 35 of them by Ultiworld!

We are three days away from the 2023 USA Ultimate Pro Championships! 30 teams arrive at the regular season’s final weekend with a final chance to test themselves against elite competition before the start of the Club Series.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Then follow along on the Pro Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.

More Pro Championships Coverage Than Ever

We are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s Pro Championships! Field Pass is back to bring you four games at once, replicating the on-site experience of jumping from one exciting game to another.

All Standard subscribers, All-Access subscribers, Pro Championships Event Pack purchasers, and Club Team Pack holders will get access to showcase streams (including three semifinals) and primary Field Pass broadcasts.

All-Access Subscribers and Event Pack purchasers will also get access to each of the four bonus individual game streams from the Field Pass broadcast, presented with natural sound and no commentary.

And that’s all on top of the showcase field streamed game each round!

All in all, Ultiworld will be broadcasting 20 games from pool play, 4 “pre-semis”, 3 semifinals, and 8 consolation games. ESPN+ will carry coverage of 3 semifinals and the 3 finals. All games will be available on-demand for subscribers immediately following the live broadcasts.

Here is the full broadcast and video schedule for the Pro Championships:

Broadcast Schedule

How to Watch