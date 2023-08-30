2023 Pro Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

41 games will be streamed, 35 of them by Ultiworld!

August 30, 2023 by in News, Video with 0 comments

We are three days away from the 2023 USA Ultimate Pro Championships! 30 teams arrive at the regular season’s final weekend with a final chance to test themselves against elite competition before the start of the Club Series.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Then follow along on the Pro Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.

More Pro Championships Coverage Than Ever

We are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s Pro Championships! Field Pass is back to bring you four games at once, replicating the on-site experience of jumping from one exciting game to another.

All Standard subscribers, All-Access subscribers, Pro Championships Event Pack purchasers, and Club Team Pack holders will get access to showcase streams (including three semifinals) and primary Field Pass broadcasts.

All-Access Subscribers and Event Pack purchasers will also get access to each of the four bonus individual game streams from the Field Pass broadcast, presented with natural sound and no commentary.

And that’s all on top of the showcase field streamed game each round!

All in all, Ultiworld will be broadcasting 20 games from pool play, 4 “pre-semis”, 3 semifinals, and 8 consolation games. ESPN+ will carry coverage of 3 semifinals and the 3 finals. All games will be available on-demand for subscribers immediately following the live broadcasts.

Here is the full broadcast and video schedule for the Pro Championships:

Broadcast Schedule

How to Watch

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "2023 Pro Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huck and Hope: Episode 3 – The Observer Effect
    Subscriber podcast
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Championship Weekend Edition [AUDL Championship Weekend, 2023]
    Subscriber article
  • Fawkes vs. Slower (Masters Mixed Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Club Power Rankings [8/29/23]
    article with bonus content
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter