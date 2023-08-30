Better Box Score Metrics: Championship Weekend Edition [AUDL Championship Weekend, 2023]

As they did on the field, the New York Empire dominated the statistics from AUDL Championship Weekend 2023

I’m feeling a lot of pressure to come up with one EDGE nugget that would encapsulate Championship Weekend, and I’m going to go with this one:

E16 is the recent metric for single-game productivity, a player’s offensive and defensive EDGE totals divided by their possessions. Even the best teams typically have several players who don’t get many touches and don’t register much productivity, even in the absence of errors. But not New York, not this weekend. The very lowest average E16 for an Empire player was still better than 24 out of the 61 players on other teams. Everyone was in on the action, which had the effect of dampening the top end of Empire individual output as well; Ryan Drost and Jeff Babbitt led the Empire in average E16, but placed no higher than eighth. Winning is always a team effort, but it’s rarely this balanced of a team effort.