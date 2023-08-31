Huckin’ Eh: WUC, Hall of Fame, Tourney Recaps, Pro Champs Preview

Pro Champs is coming up!

In this short, but exciting episode, Danie and Theo talk about the recent WUC assistant coach announcement as well as a new Canadian Hall of Fame member with USA Ultimate. Later, they recap both Spawnfest and Fruit Bowl before heading into their preview of Pro Champs held in Milwaukee this weekend.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, need to plan a 7 month long season? Listen to Danie’s tips and tricks about how she approaches this coaching problem.