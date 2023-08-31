Huckin’ Eh: WUC, Hall of Fame, Tourney Recaps, Pro Champs Preview

Pro Champs is coming up!

August 31, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

In this short, but exciting episode, Danie and Theo talk about the recent WUC assistant coach announcement as well as a new Canadian Hall of Fame member with USA Ultimate. Later, they recap both Spawnfest and Fruit Bowl before heading into their preview of Pro Champs held in Milwaukee this weekend.

Huckin’ Eh: WUC, Hall of Fame, Tourney Recaps, Pro Champs Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, need to plan a 7 month long season? Listen to Danie’s tips and tricks about how she approaches this coaching problem.

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: WUC, Hall of Fame, Tourney Recaps, Pro Champs Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: WUC, Hall of Fame, Tourney Recaps, Pro Champs Preview"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Mile High Trash vs. Scorch (Mixed Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Danie Talks Season Planning!
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: WUC, Hall of Fame, Tourney Recaps, Pro Champs Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle: Worlds Round 1 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter