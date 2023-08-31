Pro Champs is coming up!
August 31, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
In this short, but exciting episode, Danie and Theo talk about the recent WUC assistant coach announcement as well as a new Canadian Hall of Fame member with USA Ultimate. Later, they recap both Spawnfest and Fruit Bowl before heading into their preview of Pro Champs held in Milwaukee this weekend.
Huckin’ Eh: WUC, Hall of Fame, Tourney Recaps, Pro Champs Preview
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, need to plan a 7 month long season? Listen to Danie’s tips and tricks about how she approaches this coaching problem.
