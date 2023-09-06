Best Tweets from Pro Championships 2023

Internet honor roll

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

With a dearth of fans in the stands in Milwaukee, many folks watching the livestreams gathered on x.com to enjoy a great weekend of ultimate together.

AK Tweet

Akshat Rajan is an ultimate player and videographer.

RDU Tweet

Raleigh-Durham United is a men’s division team that legitimately boosted their ranking with a real win over a shortened PONY roster earlier this season.

Vault Tweet

When DC Truck Stop and DC Breeze D-line handler David Bloodgood takes a timeout in the AUDL, he is usually subbed off for an O-line player.

L’Hereux Tweet

Eugene L’Hereux is an ultimate player for the Salt Lake Shred. Truck Stop defeated PoNY 15-7 in the Pro Champs semifinal.

Kinley Tweet

Tyler Kinley is a Seattle area ultimate player and coach.

Ferriter Tweet

Daniel Ferriter is a player for the AUDL’s Dallas Legion who lives in North Carolina. Raleigh Phoenix went undefeated to take home the Pro Champs title in the women’s division, while Durham Toro went winless to finish last in the mixed division.

Gee Tweet

Wynne Gee is a player for Toronto 6ixers.

Hybrid Tweet

Ann Arbor Hybrid blew a 8-2 lead against Drag’n Thrust in the 2022 Pro Champs final. Drag’n Thrust held on to their six point halftime lead in 2023 to win the Pro Champs title.

Gritty Tweet

OK, so this tweet happened after Pro Champs was over and isn’t about the event per se, but I’m a sucker for Gritty content and this is really the legitimacy that we all want and crave.