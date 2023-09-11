Pro Championships 2023: Winners and Losers of the Mixed Division

Wins and losses on the field matter, but who really won the tournament?

The TCT Pro Championships are all wrapped up, with #3 Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust crowned the winner, but the opposite forces to gravity and lift aren’t the only winners after the last weekend of the regular season. Read on for our official tallies in each column, plus an All-Tournament Line.

Winner: Cleveland Crocs

#11 Ann Arbor Hybrid did just enough at Pro Champs to hold on to the last bid (by one point!) to the Club Championships. After a big 15-6 loss to #5 Madison NOISE in pool play and a pre-semis exit to #4 Seattle BFG, players on Hybrid openly wondered if they’d earned enough points to keep their ranking in the top sixteen to earn a second bid for their region, with #13 Cleveland Crocs locking up the automatic bid. After two seasons of Hybrid winning the region’s single, contested bid to Nationals, everyone in the Great Lakes region will feel a bit more relaxed heading into the Series. But nobody feels like a winner more than Crocs, a team with Nationals-caliber talent who, until this year, had not been able to earn their own bid.

Loser: Durham Toro x6, and the Rest of the Southeast