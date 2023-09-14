Huckin’ Eh: Mega-Sectionals Recap, WMUC Head Coaches

Canadian sectionals action!

The postseason is upon us! Find out all the Canadian teams in action this weekend as they try to earn a spot at Regionals! In the news section, Theo breaks down some recent Ultimate Canada news and a recap of Pro Champs that happened this past weekend.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Danie talks about her experience crossing the border with no ID at all to make it to regionals.