Pro Champs 2023: Glows and Grows (Men’s Division)

Checking in on where teams excelled at Pro Champs, and where some have work to do heading into the Series

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

I don’t know how they do it at every parent-teacher conference out there, but at my kids’ school the framework for mid-semester check-ins and annual reviews is laid out on a Glows-Grows spectrum. If you aren’t familiar: “Glows” are clear strengths worth a special call-out, and “Grows” are skills or subjects in need of some attention.

The men’s division of Pro Champs featured plenty of both. It’s worth taking a look at them as we round the final corner into Regionals and Nationals. Read on for praise, criticism, insight – and, of course, the All-Tournament line.

Glows

A Revolution in Balance

Here’s a working theory: #4 San Francisco Revolver have a perfectly balanced offensive attack. Overstatement? Maybe. They had their share of slip-ups like anybody else. But when they’re in flow, they are a sight to behold. Justin Lim’s throws have (somehow) grown even smoother over the years; Adam Rees can churn side-to-side cuts to both inside and outside throwing lanes better than just about anyone in the division; Calvin Brown is liable to bust open the field with a single shot. Further downfield they have a pair of heady playmakers in Kevin Tien and Dillon Whited – and a budding lane-destroying monster in Anton Orme. Mix in an active Riley Kirkman-Davis or Nathan Prior to keep the handler defenders honest, and you have the recipe for a lot of smooth holds. If the Revolver D-line can consistently find two or three breaks at Nationals, this team will be trouble.

Penn Station Break Train