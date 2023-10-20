Club National Championships 2023: The Definitive “It Girls” of the Men’s Division

The most put together, fearless, and effortlessly fabulous It Girls of the 2023 Men's Club Division

During the highest pressure moments of our season, players get the chance to find out what they are made of. Most players struggle in this environment, but certainly not the “it girls”. So who are the “it girls”? Put simply, they are the players that owned the moment of Nationals today. Some are legends that have been here before, others are tasting what it’s like for the first time. They all had special performances today, and have earned the right to be considered the “It Girls” of Day 1 Nationals.