Mailbag: Defense Undervalued?, Best Young Europeans, Growing Youth Ultimate, Nasser M’Bae Vogel

Which young European player had the best 2023 season?

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

Q: How does a player win Defensive Player of the Year but not make All Club First or Second Team?

– Peanut D.

A: This question pops up about every other year when the Ultiworld Awards come out. I think the answer is simpler than you might think.