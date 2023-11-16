Ultiworld’s 2023 Club Awards Voting Breakdown

See all of the vote-getters for every 2023 Club Award.

Not that we’ve completed announcing our official 2023 Club Awards — though stay tuned for more unofficial awards talk with our annual superlatives and snubs articles — we wanted to pull the curtain back a little bit to give our subscribers a look at how all votes shook out for each award.

Each year, we invite all division reporters, staff writers, and editors to submit a ballot for each division. The exact process for tallying votes and naming recipients has evolved over time.

For each of the individual awards, we asked our contributors to submit a podium of first, second, and third place, and optionally, fourth, and fifth place. When our totals get tallied, players received five points for a first place vote, four for a second place vote, three for a third place vote, and so on.

While in the past, we named the three top vote-getters to the Player of the Year podium, all of whom were then ineligible for other individual awards, this year only the POTY winner was removed from the pool for other awards, leaving runners-up eligible for additional honors. In addition, our Player of the Year voting has been combined with the All-Club voting: the top vote-getter becomes the Player of the Year and the next two runner-ups are also decided through this methodology.

In addition, we have instituted a new rule: a player can only appear once per year on the Offensive, Defensive, and Breakout podiums. Players will be placed wherever they are the highest voted, subject to the same voting tiebreakers. This decision was made in order to recognize a variety of individuals, as there are so many players deserving of praise for their play.

For our All-Club teams, each contributor submitted a ranked list of their top 21 players — three full teams in order to help differentiate around the margins — with a first place vote earning 21 points and descending from there. In the event of any ties, the first tiebreaker is the number of ballots a player appeared on and the second tiebreaker is who received the highest vote (i.e., most first place votes). Where there was still a tie, the editors made the final decision.

Below are the full results of our 2023 Club Awards.

Mixed Division

This year, we received six ballots for our mixed division awards.

Player of the Year Award

All-Club First Team

All-Club Second Team

Defensive Player of the Year Award

Offensive Player of the Year Award

Breakout Player of the Year Award

Coach(es) of the Year Award

Snubs and Superlatives

Club Mixed 2023 Offensive Player of the Year

Player (Team) Total Voting Points 1st Place votes 2nd Place votes 3rd Place votes 4th Place votes 5th Place votes Travis Dunn (Lawless) 21 1 3 0 2 0 Robyn Fennig (NOISE) 16 2 1 0 0 2 Genny De Jesus (XIST) 14 0 2 2 2 0 Caleb Denecour (Drag'n Thrust) 11 1 0 2 0 0 Owen Westbrook (Shame) 7 1 0 0 1 0 Mark Whitton (Hybrid) 5 0 0 1 1 0 Henry Ing (AMP) 5 1 0 0 0 0 Matt McKnight (Toro) 3 0 0 1 0 0 Zach Sabin (MIxtape) 2 0 0 0 1 0 Gagan Chatha (Red Flag) 2 0 0 0 1 0 Danielle Byers (Drag'n Thrust) 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lindsay McKenna (AMP) 1 0 0 0 0 1 Khalif El-Salaam (Mixtape) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Ballot 1 Ballot 2 Ballot 3 Ballot 4 Ballot 5 Ballot 6 Robyn Fennig Owen Westbrook Robyn Fennig Travis Dunn Caleb Denecour Henry Ing Travis Dunn Travis Dunn Genny De Jesus Robyn Fennig Travis Dunn Genny De Jesus Genny De Jesus Matt McKnight Caleb Denecour Genny De Jesus Mark Whitton Caleb Denecour Mark Whitton Zach Sabin Travis Dunn Gagan Chatha Owen Westbrook Travis Dunn Danielle Byers Robyn Fennig Lindsay McKenna Robyn Fennig Khalif El-Salaam