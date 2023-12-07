Danie visits and gives us the lowdown on PAUC!
December 7, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
Danie returns for one night only to help break down all things PAUC! Before the episode recap, Theo and Danie go over the rosters that just dropped from U20 and also WUC. In the PAUC recap, hear about how all the Canadian teams did and Danie’s experience both commentating and playing in the Dominican Republic! Come grab your favorite snack and listen to the reunited hosts for an action-packed episode!
Huckin’ Eh: PAUC Recap ft. THE Danie Proby, Team Canada Rosters
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.