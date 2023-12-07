Huckin’ Eh: PAUC Recap ft. THE Danie Proby, Team Canada Rosters

Danie visits and gives us the lowdown on PAUC!

December 7, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Danie returns for one night only to help break down all things PAUC! Before the episode recap, Theo and Danie go over the rosters that just dropped from U20 and also WUC. In the PAUC recap, hear about how all the Canadian teams did and Danie’s experience both commentating and playing in the Dominican Republic! Come grab your favorite snack and listen to the reunited hosts for an action-packed episode!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

