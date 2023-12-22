12 Days of College Ultimate 2024: 11 D-I Nationals Highlights

On the eleventh day of Christmas Ultiworld gave to me...highlights from the 2023 D-I College Championships!

It’s time to unwrap some presents as we introduce the 12 Days of College Ultimate. For the next 12 days, we will be releasing one gift per day, though don’t count on getting any holiday fowl: it’s all college ultimate. From highlight videos to player chatter to a season predictions, we’ve got a little something for everyone. On the eleventh day of the 12 Days of College Ultimate, we’re looking back at some of the best, most interesting, and most pivotal plays of the 2023 D-I College Championships.

The men’s division runners-up were pushed to the brink in the quarterfinals by Texas TUFF. They won out though in part with big defensive plays like this one by Will Christian.

Vermont Ruckus’ Mae Browning

Mae Browning made the hard stuff look easy with this layout catch to save possession then immediate flick huck for the score. Making a Ruckus indeed in their semifinal appearance.

Vermont Chill’s Carl Crawford

The other Vermont team also made a splash, taking down Pitt on universe in the quarterfinal round. A similar energy with this play. Hard catch, hard throw, and with the addition of a spectacular layout grab from Carl Crawford.

Georgia Athena’s Fiona Cashin

Georgia Athena didn’t make it to the bracket but their stars came to play and made it interesting. Fiona Cashin flew in for one of the most jaw dropping blocks of the tournament in their upset win over Northeastern in pool play.

Pittsburgh En Sabah Nur’s Henry Ing

The D-I men’s player of the year Henry Ing is no stranger to highlight reels and here is just one of his big plays from the tournament.

Colorado Quandary’s Clil Phillips

Colorado fell short in the final, but not before putting on a dominant performance in their semifinal vs. UBC. One of their stars, Clil Philips, demonstrates Quandary’s power with a picture perfect 55 yard flick huck for the score.

Georgia Jojah’s Scott Whitley

The Georgia Men also made this list with an improbable but perfectly executed greatest by Scott Whitley in pool play.

UBC Thunderbirds’ Catie Akune

While UBC couldn’t quite get a foothold in their semifinal vs. Colorado, they certainly showed the world their starpower and depth. Check out this layout goal from their first year Catie Akune.

UC Santa Cruz Slugs’ Mario Ambrose

Despite some strong pool play wins, Santa Cruz also missed the bracket. But not before showing off some serious athleticism like this high flying sky from Mario Ambrose.

Washington Element’s Megan Louie and UNC Pleiades’ Theresa Yu

They say breaks come in pairs but apparently so do stunning blocks from Megan Louie of Washington and Theresa Yu of UNC respectively.

UNC Darkside’s Josh Singleton & Dylan Hawkins

In one of the most thrilling games of the tournament, with only seven turnovers in the entire game, Josh Singleton launches a lefty backhand huck and Dylan Hawkins reels it in with the slimmest of margins to take the universe point quarterfinal over Brown. It was UNC’s closest call on their way to their third consecutive title.

