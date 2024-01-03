Huckin’ Eh: Top 10 Stories of 2023

We’re in 2024 but its not too late to take a look back at the top stories of 2023! Danie and Theo get the band back together to discuss what happened in their personal lives this past year. In the main event, find out what stories made the Top 10 and the honorable mentions! From heart breaking defeats, program-defining wins and championship glory, this year has been one to remember!

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo talks about his favorite games he commentated in 2023!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

