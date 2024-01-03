Huckin’ Eh: Top 10 Stories of 2023

Recapping 2023!

We’re in 2024 but its not too late to take a look back at the top stories of 2023! Danie and Theo get the band back together to discuss what happened in their personal lives this past year. In the main event, find out what stories made the Top 10 and the honorable mentions! From heart breaking defeats, program-defining wins and championship glory, this year has been one to remember!

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo talks about his favorite games he commentated in 2023!



Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Favorite Commentating Moments in 2023

