Huckin’ Eh: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Kelsey Hayden

Reviewing the old, welcoming the new.

Kelsey Hayden returns to the podcast! Theo and Kelsey go over all their predictions from 2023 and admit where they went wrong and what they got right. After that, find out what the ultimate calendar looks like for Canadians in 2024. With three world’s tournaments taking place, this year is sure to be an exciting one!

Huckin’ Eh: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Kelsey Hayden

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, In a throwback to Theo’s old podcast, get to know Kelsey through a rapid fire questions segment!



Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Get to know Kelsey Hayden

The bonus segments are also included alongside Sideline Talk, our subscriber-only podcast, which you can add to your favorite podcasting app using your private RSS feed. Find this URL under Podcast Settings on your My Settings page and enter it into iTunes or any other podcast app to automatically check each day for new episodes.