Huckin’ Eh: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Kelsey Hayden

Reviewing the old, welcoming the new.

January 10, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Kelsey Hayden returns to the podcast! Theo and Kelsey go over all their predictions from 2023 and admit where they went wrong and what they got right. After that, find out what the ultimate calendar looks like for Canadians in 2024. With three world’s tournaments taking place, this year is sure to be an exciting one!

Huckin’ Eh: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Kelsey Hayden

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, In a throwback to Theo’s old podcast, get to know Kelsey through a rapid fire questions segment!

Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Get to know Kelsey Hayden

The bonus segments are also included alongside Sideline Talk, our subscriber-only podcast, which you can add to your favorite podcasting app using your private RSS feed. Find this URL under Podcast Settings on your My Settings page and enter it into iTunes or any other podcast app to automatically check each day for new episodes.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Kelsey Hayden
    Kelsey Hayden

    Kelsey Hayden is an Ultiworld reporter, primarily covering the Club Women's Division. She is originally from Goulds, Newfoundland, and currently resides in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She plays on a women's club team, Salty and a women's masters club team, StellO.

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: Looking Back, Moving Forward with Kelsey Hayden"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look: Pawel Janas and USAU Working Group Updates
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle: TechDisc Founders & Throwing Metrics
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Get to know Kelsey Hayden
    Subscriber podcast
  • Ballard vs. Cleveland (Boy’s Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now