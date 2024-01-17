Ultiworld’s 2023 Block Of The Year Bracket (Round 2)

Time to pick who will be in the semifinals! Plus subscribers get to save their favorite eliminated plays.

Ultiworld’s 2023 Block of the Year bracket is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2023.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the blocks, Ds, interceptions, takeaways, and everything else. Defenders were going all out in 2023, so the bar to make the list was high.

This year’s voting tournament introduces two new elements, both of which are exclusive to our subscribers.

First, in our Subscriber Selection, our subscribers culled the initial nomination list down to the final sixteen (eight from MMP and eight from FMP).

We are also introducing the Subscriber Save. During this quarterfinal round, subscribers will vote to select one play on each side of the bracket to save from elimination and send to the semifinals. The semifinals will consist of three plays each. Subscribers should be sure to vote for the save at the bottom!

Now it’s time to decide who advances into round three! The two winners on each side of the bracket will be joined by whichever play is selected by the Subscriber Save. Round two of voting starts now and closes on Thursday, January 18 at noon Eastern.