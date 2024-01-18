Huckin’ Eh: CEIUS – Burlington, Conversations with Amanda Hadwen and Sam But

Talking to some brand new TC members!

Graced by national team royalty! Theo is joined by two first-time TC members in Amanda Hadwen and Sam But! Learn about their ultimate journey and get inspired! Before that, Theo does a brief recap of the first indoor uni series that took place this past weekend.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo reminisces on some of his favorite members playing 4’s while at Western!

Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Theo’s Fave Memories of Uni Indoors

