Huckin’ Eh: CEIUS – Burlington, Conversations with Amanda Hadwen and Sam But

Talking to some brand new TC members!

January 18, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Graced by national team royalty! Theo is joined by two first-time TC members in Amanda Hadwen and Sam But! Learn about their ultimate journey and get inspired! Before that, Theo does a brief recap of the first indoor uni series that took place this past weekend.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo reminisces on some of his favorite members playing 4’s while at Western!

Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Theo’s Fave Memories of Uni Indoors

The bonus segments are also included alongside Sideline Talk, our subscriber-only podcast, which you can add to your favorite podcasting app using your private RSS feed. Find this URL under Podcast Settings on your My Settings page and enter it into iTunes or any other podcast app to automatically check each day for new episodes.

  Theo Wan
    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

