Ultiworld’s 2023 Block Of The Year Bracket (Round 3)

The final six plays who could be named Block of the Year!

Ultiworld’s 2023 Block of the Year bracket is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2023.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the blocks, Ds, interceptions, takeaways, and everything else. Defenders were going all out in 2023, so the bar to make the list was high.

This year’s voting tournament introduces two new elements, both of which are exclusive to our subscribers.

First, in our Subscriber Selection, our subscribers culled the initial nomination list down to the final sixteen (eight from MMP and eight from FMP).

We are also introducing the Subscriber Save. During the quarterfinal round, subscribers selected one play on each side of the bracket to save from elimination and send to the semifinals. The semifinals will consist of three plays each.

Now it’s time to decide the finalists! Each semifinal features three player: the round two winners and the Subscriber Save. Round three of voting starts now and closes on Monday, January 22 at noon Eastern.