Huckin’ Eh: Ultimate Canada Notes, SBI

Canadians in Cali but this time for college!

California here we come! Theo breaks down the first major college tourney for West Coast teams and how UBC and UVic did in both divisions. Before that in the news, hear about all the new happenings from Ultimate Canada including award winners, new staff and tournament offerings!

Huckin’ Eh: Ultimate Canada Notes, SBI

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo gets some sweet ideas for Ultimate Canada. Hear about them in subs only!

Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Theo’s Genius Idea

The bonus segments are also included alongside Sideline Talk, our subscriber-only podcast, which you can add to your favorite podcasting app using your private RSS feed. Find this URL under Podcast Settings on your My Settings page and enter it into iTunes or any other podcast app to automatically check each day for new episodes.