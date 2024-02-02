Ultiworld’s 2023 Catch Of The Year Bracket (Round 3)

The final six plays battle for spots in the final

Ultiworld’s 2023 Catch of the Year bracket is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2023.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the catches, grabs, yoinks and everything else. With so many players making big plays in 2023, it was too tough for us to even cut to a final 16.

This year’s voting tournament introduces two new elements, both of which are exclusive to our subscribers.

First, in our Subscriber Selection, they culled the initial nomination list down to the final sixteen (eight from MMP and eight from FMP) in this article. If you want to help decide who even makes the bracket and see all of the honorable mentions, plus get a bunch of other sweet benefits for 2024, check out our subscription plans.

We are also introducing the Subscriber Save. During the second round, subscribers voted to select one play on each side of the bracket to save from elimination and send to the semifinals. The semifinals will consist of three plays each.

With our final six selected, the bracket nears its conclusion. Round 3 of voting starts now and closes on Monday, Feb 5 at noon Eastern.

Semifinals

Matchup 1: Robert vs. Schütz vs. Trop

Pénélope Robert – Canada Women’s (WFDF U24)

Pénélope Robert

Lisa Schütz – Germany Women’s (WFDF U24)

Lisa Schütz

Claire Trop – DC Scandal (USAU Club)

Claire Trop

A late push from Robert’s camp got her over the top of Cheung, but Schütz had the better margin, 58% versus 52%, in round two. Claire Trop’s sky from the US Open was saved the subscribers and will get a second chance against Robert’s layout.

Catch of the Year 2023 (R3 - Matchup 1) Pénélope Robert

Lisa Schütz

Claire Trop

Matchup 2: De Marree vs. Brooks vs. Cable

Daan De Marree – Belgium Open (WFDF U24)

Daan De Marree

Tobias Brooks – Carolina Flyers (UFA)

Tobias Brooks

Orion Cable – Boston DiG (USAU Club)

Orion Cable

Tobias Brooks had a very strong round two showing, garnering 61% of the votes against Kyle Henke. Meanwhile, De Marree narrowly got past Cable. Can he do it again, with Brooks now in the mix, after the subscribers saved Cable’s catch?

Catch of the Year 2023 (R3 - Matchup 2) Daan De Marree

Tobias Brooks

Orion Cable

