Ultiworld’s 2023 Catch Of The Year Bracket (Final)

Robert vs. Brooks to decide the winner!

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2023.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the catches, grabs, yoinks and everything else. With so many players making big plays in 2023, it was too tough for us to even cut to a final 16.

This year’s voting tournament introduces two new elements, both of which are exclusive to our subscribers.

First, in our Subscriber Selection, they culled the initial nomination list down to the final sixteen (eight from MMP and eight from FMP) in this article. If you want to help decide who even makes the bracket and see all of the honorable mentions, plus get a bunch of other sweet benefits for 2024, check out our subscription plans.

We are also introducing the Subscriber Save. During the second round, subscribers voted to select one play on each side of the bracket to save from elimination and send to the semifinals. The semifinals will consist of three plays each.

Title time. It has been a thriller. The final round of voting starts now and closes on Wednesday, Feb 7 at noon Eastern.

Final: Robert vs. Brooks

Pénélope Robert – Canada Women’s (WFDF U24)

Pénélope Robert

Tobias Brooks – Carolina Flyers (UFA)

Tobias Brooks

After a very close series of quarterfinals, Robert and Brooks both advanced fairly comfortably in the three-way semifinals, each garnering over 50% of the vote in each of their matchups. Robert put a pair of plays into the bracket, both from the same tournament no less, so it isn’t a shock to see her name this deep in the bracket. But Brooks? The up-and-comer got a lukewarm response from our subscribers and faced stiff competition the whole way. Do not underestimate the youths! So the only question left is: who ya got?

