Queen City Tune Up 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Women’s Div.)

The top teams rose above, but intrigue sprouted below.

February 10, 2024 by and in Recap with 0 comments
Vermont’s Caroline Stone at Queen City Tune Up 2023. Photo: Katie Cooper – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

A perfect follow-up to the west’s Santa Barbara Invite, Queen City Tune up brings together elite contenders and regional standouts from the eastern and central portions of the country to make early season statements. While a few teams come in with reps, for most, it is their debut. All of the hype and hope of the fall can be justified, tentatively maintained, or curtailed just a few rounds in.

Competition Schedule and Results

QCTU 24 Pool Play Results

Top Seeds Looking Comfortable

Queen City Tune Up 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Women’s Div.) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Grace Conerly
    Grace Conerly

    Grace has played frisbee for 9+ years. She's won some stuff and lost some stuff at various levels. Her most notable accomplishment is winning Triangle Ultimate’s indoor recreational winter league, 2019.

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Queen City Tune Up 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Women’s Div.)"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Queen City Tune Up 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Women’s Div.)
    Subscriber article
  • Queen City Tune Up 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Men’s Div.)
    Subscriber article
  • Claremont vs. Whitworth (Men’s Round Robin)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Whitman vs. Oregon State (Women’s Round Robin)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now