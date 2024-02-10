Queen City Tune Up 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Women’s Div.)

The top teams rose above, but intrigue sprouted below.

A perfect follow-up to the west’s Santa Barbara Invite, Queen City Tune up brings together elite contenders and regional standouts from the eastern and central portions of the country to make early season statements. While a few teams come in with reps, for most, it is their debut. All of the hype and hope of the fall can be justified, tentatively maintained, or curtailed just a few rounds in.

Top Seeds Looking Comfortable