D-III Grand Prix 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Men’s Div.)

A tumultuous grand opening at the division's newest tournament

You know the mark of a great tournament? It’s when Saturday doesn’t disappoint. And results from Grand Prix’s opening day certainly didn’t disappoint. Remember USAU’s orderly seeding from a day prior? By four o’clock it was completely out the window. Today’s series of upsets foreshadow a hectic future in the Northwest. They’ll also give a boost of confidence to a certain Ohio Valley underdog who took an auspicious start.

Competition Schedule and Results

The Wild, Wild West