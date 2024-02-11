D-III Grand Prix 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Men’s Div.)

A tumultuous grand opening at the division's newest tournament

February 11, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
Whitman Sweets celebrate at the 2023 D-III College Championships. Photo: Kevin Wayner – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

You know the mark of a great tournament? It’s when Saturday doesn’t disappoint. And results from Grand Prix’s opening day certainly didn’t disappoint. Remember USAU’s orderly seeding from a day prior? By four o’clock it was completely out the window. Today’s series of upsets foreshadow a hectic future in the Northwest. They’ll also give a boost of confidence to a certain Ohio Valley underdog who took an auspicious start.

Competition Schedule and Results

The Wild, Wild West

  1. Bix Weissberg
    Bix Weissberg

    Bix Weissberg plays O-line on the Oberlin Flying Horsecows. He has a love for disc and enjoys writing about DIII college frisbee. In his free time he can be found eating something tasty and smiling. You can reach him at [email protected]

