D-III Grand Prix 2024: Centering Pass Day Two (Men’s Div.)

The tournament’s finest made their presence felt

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

No team went undefeated through two days of exclusively D-III play. While #9 Whitman fell to the team seeded above them, #10 Lewis & Clark, Bacchus suffered a last round defeat on Day One to unranked Xavier B.L.O.B. Xavier finished with a 5-2 record to claim third, beating their initial no.5 seed. Lewis & Clark and Whitman staked out early claims as the favorites for the Northwest’s presumptive two bids, but inspired play from Portland UPRise – only losing by one to Lewis & Clark and notching wins over regionmates Pacific Lutheran, Whitworth, and Reed College – may result in another universe point game to decide the region’s last bid come the Series.

Competition Schedule and Results

The House Always Wins

While Saturday was brimming with chaos and upsets aplenty, Sunday saw the heavy favorites return to form and earn critical wins. After a stunning late Saturday loss to Xavier B.L.O.B., #10 Lewis and Clark Bacchus quickly got back in the driver’s seat, taking care to avoid any further upsets.