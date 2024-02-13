Deep Look: QCTU Recap, Play of the Year Brackets, Pres Day Invite

QCTU brought the action!

February 13, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Keith is joined by substitute co-host and Senior Writer Edward Stephens to break down this week’s action. The two are Joined by Grace Conerly to discuss QCTU and then check in on the play of the year brackets as well as preview the upcoming Presidents’ Day Invite.

Deep Look LIVE: QCTU Recap, Play of the Year Brackets, Pres Day Invite

In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Keith and Edward discuss early College Player Award predictions!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

