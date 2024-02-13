Deep Look: QCTU Recap, Play of the Year Brackets, Pres Day Invite

QCTU brought the action!

Keith is joined by substitute co-host and Senior Writer Edward Stephens to break down this week’s action. The two are Joined by Grace Conerly to discuss QCTU and then check in on the play of the year brackets as well as preview the upcoming Presidents’ Day Invite.

Deep Look LIVE: QCTU Recap, Play of the Year Brackets, Pres Day Invite

In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Keith and Edward discuss early College Player Award predictions!